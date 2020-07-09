We know Dodge is horsepower crazy. Today the automaker is video crazy, as clips have dropped for all of the new Hellcat-powered vehicles Dodge recently unveiled. This particular smoke show vid features the 2021 Charger Redeye, also known as the most powerful production sedan in the world.

As the clip progresses, Dodge is keen to share other most or best attributes relating to the new Redeye. The automaker claims it has the best power-to-weight ratio of any production sedan, best-in-class V8 power, best-in-class torque, and it’s also the quickest Charger ever with a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. We suspect that comes not with the standard-issue all-season tires but a set of drag radials, otherwise the Charger Redeye could also claim the title as best tire-killing sedan of all-time. Actually, it probably wins that title with any tire on the back.

One thing mentioned in the Redeye's debut release but left out of the video was Dodge’s claim of the Redeye being the world's fastest mass-produced sedan. This spacious four-door is capable of reaching 203 mph which is straight-up supercar territory. The BMW Alpina B7 is just a bit faster, but it’s also not produced in nearly the same numbers as the Charger Redeye. Or at least, the numbers that will be produced starting next year.

We suspect the vast majority of Redeye buyers will be interested in the car’s brutal straight-line performance, but this video and Dodge’s Redeye press release suggest something else. Whereas the recent Challenger Super Stock video showcased the car in a drag racing format, this video is full of corners. Furthermore, Dodge says the Charger Redeye is 1.2 seconds quicker than the Charger Hellcat over a 2.1-mile road course. Suspension settings remain the same between the two Chargers, however, so the difference is all down to power.

Customer deliveries for the Redeye are expected to begin next spring. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but we estimate a starting figure of around $80,000.