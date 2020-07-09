The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has the hallmarks of a vehicle that automotive enthusiasts look back on in a few years and reminisce about how special it is. Buyers have just one model year to get ahold of this SUV packing 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 newton-meters). Three minutes of new footage let potential customers see what makes this rig so special before the high-performance Durango arrives at dealers next year.

The high output lets Dodge tout the Durango SRT Hellcat as the world's most powerful SUV. It only narrowly beats the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that uses a version of the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 making 707 hp (527 kW) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm).

The Durango SRT Hellcat reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph. Dodge touts an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds. Plus, this SUV can tow up to 8,700 pounds.

To handle the extra power, the Hellcat-powered Durango has a suspension with a 20 percent increase in total rebound control depending on the selected drive mode. The SUV's front brakes consist of 15.8-inch slotted, two-piece rotors and six-piston calipers. At the rear, there are 13.8-inch slotted rear discs and two-piston stoppers. Dodge claims the vehicle can come to a halt from 60 mph in 116 feet (35.36 meters).

The Durango SRT Hellcat benefits from the upgrades for the entire lineup. This means there's a cabin with a 10.1-inch touchscreen running the Uconnect 5 software. In addition, the high-performance model has seats with Nappa leather upholstery and suede accents.

Dodge also edited the three minutes of B-roll footage into a 34-second sizzle real. It highlights the SUV's impressive specs, in addition to showing it on the move. Watch the clip, below.