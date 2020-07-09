Dodge loves drag racing. When the Challenger SRT Hellcat first came out a few years ago, much was said about its 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) supercharged V8 engine in the quarter-mile world. Then came the Demon, a street-legal drag racer with specialized suspension and even more power. Now we have the Challenger Super Stock, and though it’s not as powerful or quick as the Demon, it’s still a monster.

It’s one thing to read stats on a page and peruse a photo gallery. Seeing a car in action brings all of that together, and that’s what we have in the above video from Dodge which gives us a taste of the Super Stock’s capabilities. With the standard-issue Nitto drag radials heated up, the automaker claims the 807-hp (602-kW) Challenger Super Stock can hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and run the quarter in 10.5 seconds, reaching 131 mph in the process.

Sadly, this extended video doesn’t take place at an actual drag strip so until Super Stocks get into public hands, we’ll have to wait and see if those numbers are legit. If you recall, Dodge said its Demon could run a 9.65-second quarter-mile but nearly every customer-owned car caught on camera at the strip struggled to break the 10-second barrier. Dodge was ultimately vindicated when a Demon owner finally reached – and slightly exceeded – the automaker's time in December 2019. Given ideal conditions with a perfect launch, the Demon delivered.

The Super Stock’s 10.5-second time is nearly a second behind the Demon despite a relatively small difference in horsepower, and it seems a realistic figure to achieve. Coincidentally, it’s also a bit faster than Ford’s 10.7-second claim for the Shelby GT500, though we’ve seen stock Shelbys run 10.61. In other words, we can’t wait to see these two cars lined up for side-by-side racing.

In the meantime, here's some tire-smoking, supercharger-whining Challenger Super Stock action to satisfy your horsepower cravings.