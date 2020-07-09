We suspect it would be a cool Overlanding RV, too.
If you have an intense desire to go off-roading with friends – lots of friends – Prague-based upfitter Torsus has something in the works that might be of interest. It’s called the Terrastorm, and while we don’t know much about it yet, these teaser photos suggest a rough-and-ready van with capability to spare.
Torsus bills the Terrastorm as the “world’s most capable 4x4 minibus.” It’s built from the Euro-spec Volkswagen Crafter 4Motion, which is a competitor to the full-size Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford Transit. As such, it’s not the typical small VW bus people envision, but with four-wheel drive it’s certainly capable in difficult terrain. It will also be available with seating for up to 21 people, should buyers wish to use it as a proper bus.
"At Torsus, we are breaking new ground by designing, developing, and manufacturing the world’s toughest off-road buses," said Torsus founder and CEO Vakhtang Dzhukashvili. "In the all-new Terrastorm we signal our ambition to set new standards in the heavy-duty 4x4 minibus market across some of the toughest industries known to man. We built Torsus to be a trailblazer and redefine the way people think about commercial vehicles, and the Torsus Terrastorm is the next step on our journey to make this reality."
The Terrastorm is set for a reveal later in July, so no information is available just yet regarding powertrains or configurations. In a press release (viewable below) we are told it will offer advanced engines and powertrains, and the teaser photos show a plethora of off-road equipment such as bumper and brush guards, all-terrain tires, and what appears to be a five-point harness for passengers.
Last year, Torsus debuted the Praetorian based on a beefy MAN chassis. Configured as an RV it is both roomy and capable, and as a bus it can carry 35 passengers to remote work sites. The Terrastorm appears to be a smaller, more conventional offering in the off-road RV segment that might appeal to a broader market.
TORSUS TO SHAKE UP 4X4 COMMERCIAL MARKET WITH UPCOMING TERRASTORM
· TORSUS TERRASTORM is engineered to be the world’s most capable 4x4 minibus
· TERRASTORM will be on-sale in Q3 2020
· Based on the Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE chassis and powered by advanced engines and drivetrains
· First tease offers a glimpse into the vehicle’s rugged capability
· Able to transport up to 21 passengers depending on configuration
Prague, 09 July 2020: TORSUS, manufacturer of the world's toughest, heavy-duty off-road buses, is set to cause a stir in the commercial vehicle sector with its latest model, TERRASTORM, due for release later this month.
The 4x4 TORSUS TERRASTORM, based on a Volkswagen Crafter 4Motion chassis, features uprated heavy-duty off-road suspension and is powered by EURO VI engines will reach places that other vehicles will not be able to get to. Offered in a variety of configurations, it will appeal to people, businesses and organisations that need a truly dependable, rugged and incredibly capable vehicle. It is a vehicle engineered to be ready to transport people and cargo to and from some of the toughest jobs such as mining and emergency aid wherever and whenever it is needed – no matter the location.
The TORSUS TERRASTORM will be revealed in its entirety later this month with sales starting in Q3 2020. For more information on the TORSUS TERRASTORM, please visit: https://www.torsus.eu/