If you have an intense desire to go off-roading with friends – lots of friends – Prague-based upfitter Torsus has something in the works that might be of interest. It’s called the Terrastorm, and while we don’t know much about it yet, these teaser photos suggest a rough-and-ready van with capability to spare.

Torsus bills the Terrastorm as the “world’s most capable 4x4 minibus.” It’s built from the Euro-spec Volkswagen Crafter 4Motion, which is a competitor to the full-size Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Ford Transit. As such, it’s not the typical small VW bus people envision, but with four-wheel drive it’s certainly capable in difficult terrain. It will also be available with seating for up to 21 people, should buyers wish to use it as a proper bus.

"At Torsus, we are breaking new ground by designing, developing, and manufacturing the world’s toughest off-road buses," said Torsus founder and CEO Vakhtang Dzhukashvili. "In the all-new Terrastorm we signal our ambition to set new standards in the heavy-duty 4x4 minibus market across some of the toughest industries known to man. We built Torsus to be a trailblazer and redefine the way people think about commercial vehicles, and the Torsus Terrastorm is the next step on our journey to make this reality."

The Terrastorm is set for a reveal later in July, so no information is available just yet regarding powertrains or configurations. In a press release (viewable below) we are told it will offer advanced engines and powertrains, and the teaser photos show a plethora of off-road equipment such as bumper and brush guards, all-terrain tires, and what appears to be a five-point harness for passengers.

Last year, Torsus debuted the Praetorian based on a beefy MAN chassis. Configured as an RV it is both roomy and capable, and as a bus it can carry 35 passengers to remote work sites. The Terrastorm appears to be a smaller, more conventional offering in the off-road RV segment that might appeal to a broader market.