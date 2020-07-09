Approximately ten days ago, Bentley introduced the first major refresh for the Bentayga since its market launch in 2016. The facelift for the 2021 model year brought noticeable visual revisions, both inside the cabin and out, plus some minor but important tech novelties. If a new Bentayga is what you are after, then we have some more good news to share.

The British manufacturer has just launched a super detailed online configurator, which lets you play with all the available color, wheel, and equipment combinations. Of course, the configurator is not providing actual pricing details about the ultra-luxury SUV but that’s something to be expected from a Bentley product. After all, if you have to ask about the price, most likely you can't afford it.

Bentley proudly explains it has used more than 280,000 rendered images of the refreshed Bentayga to deliver “an almost infinite number of options to the customer.” There’s a photo of basically every important component of the vehicle and the images are taken directly from the automaker’s digital warehouse, linked to engineering and manufacturing systems. Even more impressively, nearly all of the images had to be analyzed manually to include, for example, the correct veneer and stitch alignment and even the flow of hand cross-stitch throughout the cabin.

Gallery: 2021 Bentley Bentayga online configurator

5 Photos

“My job is to unite technology and luxury in the production of digital Bentleys with the same fusion of craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability as our physical cars,” Paul Chapman, the brand’s Virtual Media Manager, explains. “I am often asked how many images are required to recreate a Bentley – which can have up to 10 billion possible configurations – in the digital space, and the new Bentayga required 280,000 images to display all the customer options.”

For now, the 2021 Bentayga is available only with a 4.0-liter V8 producing 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. Very soon, Bentley will also launch the W12-powered Speed model together with the Bentayga PHEV.