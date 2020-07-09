Approximately a year ago, basketball player Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant signed his first professional contract. He was drafted second overall during the 2019 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, agreeing on a two-year deal worth $17,897,040. Just seven months later, he scored his first career triple-double in a 106–99 win over the Washington Wizards.

Pretty impressive numbers for a 20-year-old talent, right? It’s probably safe to say Morant owes a lot of his success to his father, Tee Morant, who was his coach and inspiration during his college years. And what better way to finally say thank you than a brand new car as a gift?

That’s exactly what Ja Morant bought his father. And it’s not just any car but a brand spanking new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Yes, the one with 707 horsepower (520 kilowatts) and a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 3.6 seconds. A video posted on Twitter shows Tee Morant’s reaction to the gift - and to say he was surprised would be an understatement. He couldn’t even stand up straight after seeing the car.

The gesture didn’t remain unnoticed by NBA analysts and specialists. "That's what it’s all about young fella… taking care of the people that took care of you. Love it," former NBA player and ESPN analyst, Kendrick Perkins, tweeted. Morrant’s father was a high school teammate of Pro Basketball Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen. And now his son is a talented NBA player. Amen!