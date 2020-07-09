The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was up until recently the most powerful SUV in the world. It was dethroned at the beginning of the month by the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat by a mere 3 American-bred horses, packing a colossal 710 hp. Even so, 707 hp from the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI is nothing to sneeze at. You get quite the bang for your buck considering the starting price of $87,645, especially since it packs more punch than an SUV with a sticker price of $222,004.

We’re talking about the Lamborghini Urus with its “only” 641 horses from the Sant’Agata Bolognese stable. Hennessey had the opportunity to line up both of them in completely stock forms for a couple of drag races and see how those huge output numbers translate in real life. Bear in mind that while the Trackhawk has a 69-horsepower advantage, it also has to carry around an extra 513 pounds (233 kilograms) than the Super SUV from Italy.

While the Jeep does have an extra 18 pound-feet (24 Newton-meters) of torque at its disposal, it’s also less aerodynamic than the Lamborghini and that gradually becomes more important at higher speeds. The Trackhawk had a significantly better start in the first drag race, but the raging bull on stilts managed to catch up and take the win. They were pretty much neck and neck throughout the second drag race, with the Lambo ultimately crossing the finish line first.

Some will say paying an extra $134,000 to get the Urus over the Trackhawk just isn’t worth it considering there was very little between the two in the drag races. However, these tests don’t really tell the whole story as performance isn’t only about the quarter-mile. Beyond power and speed, there’s also the matter of build quality, technology, refinement, and luxury – areas where there are obvious differences between the two. As there should be considering the Lambo costs about two and a half times more than the Jeep.

Hennessey says it will modify both SUVs, with the Trackhawk getting the 1,200-horsepower package and the Urus is set to receive a minor bump in power.