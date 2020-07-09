When FCA head honchos sat down at a table to decide the fate of its struggling brands, it was basically a case of picking out the favorite child. Since they couldn’t invest in all brands, they decided to prioritize Alfa Romeo by investing in an all-new Giorgio platform that has underpinned the Giulia and Stelvio. It’s now Maserati’s turn to get some love from its parents. As for Lancia, it drew the shortest straw by being reduced to one model – Ypsilon – sold exclusively in Italy.

Kick-starting Maserati’s rejuvenation isn’t an all-new car as the prototypes seen by our spies depict a facelifted version of the Ghibli. Yes, it has new headlights and taillights along with some mild changes to the bumpers, but it’s essentially the same car. Some tweaks are expected inside the cabin, but it remains to be seen whether the company with the trident logo will be able to hide the car’s roots dating back to 2013.

While the conventional powertrains are likely to be updated, the biggest news regarding the Ghibli’s impending facelift will be the adoption of a hybrid setup. A new teaser released by Maserati reveals the world premiere has been rescheduled yet again, with the wraps set to come off July 16. The electrified Ghibli was supposed to premiere in April at the Beijing Motor Show, but the COVID-19 crisis forced the organizers to delay the event until September. Maserati moved the premiere to July 15, but it now looks like the car will debut a day later.

It remains to be seen whether the regular Ghibli facelift will be unveiled together with the hybrid, although that would make the most sense to us. A mild-hybrid four-pot setup is rumored, and so is the latest Uconnect infotainment system along with quite possibly a digital instrument cluster and more safety tech.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati Ghibli facelift new spy photos

17 Photos

According Maserati’s latest product roadmap, the next-generation Ghibli won’t arrive sooner than 2024. Meanwhile, the Quattroporte is due to get a nip and tuck in the following months and switch to the next gen in 2022. The Levante SUV is also getting a facelift later this year before an all-new model scheduled to arrive in 2023.

By far the biggest reveal earmarked for 2020 is the MC20 supercar, which will get a convertible derivative in 2021 when a second SUV is planned to come out along with the next GranTurismo. The overhauled GranCabrio will follow in 2022.