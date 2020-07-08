First-year production is limited to 5,000 crossovers.

Those looking to buy the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime may have to pony up more cash. A new report from Cars Direct says some dealers are adding considerable markups to the in-demand plug-in hybrid crossover Toyota revealed late last year. The 2021 RAV4 Prime has a starting price of $39,220, which includes the $1,120 destination fee. The publication reports dealers are adding as much as $10,300 to the crossover's MSRP.

Cars Direct's information is anecdotal, though it paints a very interesting picture for the RAV4 Prime. Some on Reddit are claiming markups between $2,000 and $10,300 while the Rav4World forum has a thread where people are seeing $5,000 markups paired with a required $1,000 deposit. Some have seen waiting lists of up to 30 people long, according to the online publication. Pair the crossover's high demand with its limited production – just 5,000 examples its first year – and you have the perfect storm for higher prices.

Toyota rolled out the RAV4 Prime at last year's Los Angeles Auto Show. It's the automaker's second-quickest model behind the Supra, sprinting to 60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds. Toyota pairs its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a 18.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that produces 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts). The crossover needs that power to move around the two-ton family vehicle.

The dealer markups and limited availability of Toyota's second-quickies model available today will make buying one especially tricky. The Prime's already high starting price doesn't help, and a well-appointed RAV4 Prime XSE can reach over $47,000. That's not cheap, and that's before any markup. There's clearly a demand for the new crossover, but until Toyota meets that need with an adequate supply of vehicles, expect any price negotiations to favor some dealers. 

Source: Cars Direct