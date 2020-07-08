The Test Drive racing video game franchise got its start back in 1987. Over the years, the game has jumped systems, developers, and publishers, with the most recent release arriving eight years ago. However, that's about to change with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. A short, 25-second teaser video announces the franchise's new installment, showing off high-fidelity graphics and shiny supercars.

However, details about the new game are scarce. A release date is TBA, and the timing of the game's announcement is odd. This year, Sony and Microsoft will launch their next-generation video game systems, which will offer better graphics and more processing power. The new Test Drive Unlimited game could arrive for both current- and next-generation consoles, which some publishers are doing. Or the game could serve as a swan song for racing games on the current generation of consoles as the two biggest racing franchises – Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport – gear up for a next-gen release.

Like previous Test Drive Unlimited video games, TDU Solar Crown will feature an "open-world driving and lifestyle experience," according to the game's official page on Steam. "Remember, social status is everything in the world of TDU," the short descriptor teases. The game will recreate an open-world island at a "1:1 scale," according to details from PC Gamer, and gamers will be able to play the game solo or online with others. Solar Crown is the in-universe name of the racing competition that appeared in earlier TDU games.

According to PC Gamer, French studio KT Racing is developing the game, which is responsible for the WRC and TT Isle of Man video games. Alain Jarniou will lead the game's development. Previously, he's worked on Test Drive Unlimited, WRC 5, FlatOut4, and more. There's still a lot we have to learn about the game and how it plays, but having a new racing video game to choose from is always nice.