When is a Hummer H1 not a Hummer H1? When it turns out to be a Ford wearing the Humvee's body. That's the bizarre machine that the YouTube channel Westen Champlin discovers when he goes to check out the inoperable SUV before the vehicle goes to auction.

The host and his buddy don't get to the Hummer for five minutes in the 10-minute video. The embedded version above skips right to them getting to the fake H1.

For a moment, this rig looks legitimate. Although, there is an early red flag because there isn't a double-wishbone front suspension, which is a notable feature of the H1.

Lifting the hood reveals the truth. Rather than the expected GM-sourced powerplant, there's a modified Ford V8 under the hood. The guys think it's either 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) or 390-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) powerplant.

Gallery: Mil-Spec 006 H1

38 Photos

The chassis also appears to be from a Ford. Portions of the body, like the doors, are fiberglass. In closeups, the overall fit and finish looks poor.

The interior resembles an authentic H1 because of the gargantuan hump that separates the occupants. The shots of the interior aren't extensive, but the lever for controlling the transfer case doesn't appear to be present.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't mention how much the fake H1 sells for at auction. The clip indicates that the price is around what an authentic, non-running example might go for.

The military-spec Humvee remains in military service. Although, the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is beginning to replace it in some roles.

On the consumer side, GMC is preparing to revive the Hummer name in a radical way. It will be an electric pickup truck with over 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) on tap. There will also be removable sections in the roof to let folks enjoy open-air motoring.