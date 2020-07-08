We’re less than a week away from Ford revealing the 2021 Bronco, and the teasers keep coming. The latest, posted to the Bronco’s official Instagram account, gives us a glimpse at the crossover’s rugged rear end and its suspension. The pic also teases the Bronco’s release date in the license plate – 071320, which is July 13, 2020.

The teaser is just the latest from the Dearborn-based automaker as it looks to revive the SUV’s iconic nameplate when high-riding vehicles continue to gobble up market share. This month, Ford teased the Bronco’s front end, giving a shadowed glimpse at the grille, the headlights, and the brash Bronco branding.

The new teaser gives us a clear look at the rugged black bumper, and a peek at the suspension underneath. We can also see how Ford fits the Bronco’s spare tire on the back – there’s a cutout in the bumper to make space for it. A previous teaser showed off the Bronco’s short rear overhang, a taillight, and the spare tire. We can also spot other goodies such as the Ford badge squeezed next to the spare tire, a tow hook, and the tailpipe, which is tucked underneath the Bronco and difficult to spot in the shadows.

While we’ve known about the return of the Ford Bronco for years, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the off-roader. The powertrain – or powertrains – remain a mystery with rumors suggesting either Ford’s 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 or the smaller 2.3-liter EcoBoost unit, which could serve as the entry-level engine. We don’t even know if it’ll come exclusively with an automatic gearbox or if Ford will offer it with a manual. Rumors suggest rowing your own gears in the new Bronco is possible.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Interior Spy Shots

6 Photos

When Ford reveals the Bronco on July 13, interested customers will be able to reserve one for just $100. That’s cheap, though likely only a fraction of the SUV’s starting price, which should begin around $30,000 and compete directly with the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner.