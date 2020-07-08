You can now check out a little preview of what to expect from the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette on the automaker's website. It also confirms that the model goes on sale in late 2020. A leaked document in March hinted at some of these changes.

The changes for the 2021 Corvette include two new colors. There's Silver Flare Metallic, and Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat replaces Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat. The new shade of crimson appears to be a little darker than the current one.

Chevy's preview page notes that choosing Red Mist increases the 2021 Corvette's price. The rest of the Tintcoat color options cost $995, so we'd expect this one to be the same premium.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

109 Photos

Customers can also add a flourish to the Vette's exterior with dual racing stripes that run from the nose to the tail, and they're now available in blue, orange, red, and yellow. Stinger Stripes for the hood come in two-tone combinations of Carbon Flash/Edge Red, Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow, and Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver.

As in Chevy's recent teaser, selecting a Rapid Blue body and the orange racing stripes lets customers have the famous Gulf motorsports livery. It's a great look on the sports car.

Inside, the 2021 Corvette is available with a two-tone mix of Sky Cool Gray and Strike Yellow upholstery.

For the second model year of the C8 Corvette, Chevrolet doesn't plan to change the prices of the three trim levels. This means it'll still be possible to get a 'Vette for less than $60,000, even if no one is actually ordering it that way. The cost of some of the options and packages might change.

The changeover from the 2020 Corvette to the 2021MY reportedly happens in November, which fits with what Chevy says on the preview page. After shutting down the plant due to coronavirus, the company allegedly wants to produce as many of the first model year as possible.