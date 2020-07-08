Look away, America, because these two will remain forbidden fruits. The previous SportWagen and Alltrack bowed out after the 2019 model year and won’t return on US soil with the eighth generation. In Europe and other parts of the world where Volkswagen will sell the long-roof Golfs, it appears the two wagons are almost ready to go official.

While the regular model was caught with Mk7-esque camouflage only on the taillights, its rugged counterpart had a bit more disguise. There’s some rather odd camo slapped onto the front bumper and the lower section of the rear bumper, but the makeup is not hiding anything to write home about. We can easily see the plastic body cladding on the wheel arches and the jacked-up suspension for better ground clearance.

For whatever reason, VW decided to apply some mascara on the headlights, but we’re expecting them to be virtually the same as on all the other Golfs. Peeking through the black tape applied on the front fender is the “Alltrack” badge to further confirm we’re dealing with the crossover-inspired version of the compact wagon.

Expect the Golf Alltrack to be offered with the top-tier gasoline and diesel engines as before, complete with an automatic transmission and standard 4Motion. It will be interesting to see whether VW will be going down Skoda’s road by offering the adventurous wagon with a front-wheel-drive layout as it’s the case with the mechanically related Octavia Scout.

Gallery: 2021 VW Golf Alltrack and Estate spy photos

25 Photos

VW is expected to unveil both flavors of the Golf wagon before the year’s end. The family will further grow in 2020 with the addition of the GTI TCR and R hot hatchbacks. Seeing as how there’s now a Tiguan R, Touareg R, and two Arteon R versions, we’re hoping the Golf R wagon will live to see a new generation.

As some of you will recall, the old one was offered not only as an R model, but even as a GTD with a punchy diesel engine on the Old Continent. A GTE-badged Golf wagon with the powertrain from the Octavia RS iV is likely happening as part of VW’s plan to electrify its lineup.