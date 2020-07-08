Raptor all the things!

Ford’s performance division should be working on at least two new Raptor offerings - the new F-150 Raptor and the smaller Ranger Raptor. Seeing how good the previous Raptor models were, we keep wondering whether the Blue Oval should expand its off-road-ready range. Ideas such as the Explorer Raptor and Puma Raptor came to mind, and now a new rendering proposes a different take on the Raptor concept.

KDesign, the same artist who envisioned the rugged Puma Raptor, is now offering a mix between two seemingly unmatchable vehicles - the Mustang and F-150 Raptor. At first glance, it’s a weird mashup but the sports car’s aggressive front fascia seems to fit the hardcore design of the F-150 Raptor quite nicely. Add to that the giant Ford lettering on the radiator grille and we’ve got a pretty plausible Ford Mustang Raptor. Or, rather, F-150 Mustang Raptor? Anyway.

The Virtual Raptor Family:

Honestly, we can’t imagine Ford taking such a radical design direction for the next-gen F-150 Raptor, especially given the regular F-150’s evolutional appearance. We expect the company to take a more conservative approach mixing traditional Raptor cues with the redesigned body of America’s best-selling vehicle.

Taking a look at Ford’s upcoming Raptor products, we are probably most excited about the new Ranger Raptor. The smallest truck in the firm’s portfolio is expected to gain a V6 turbocharged engine in the United States, while the international versions will rely on diesel power. 

Ford Mustang Raptor rendering
As a final (and side) note, Ford is now also offering a Raptor-inspired Transit family in Europe. The Trial range is powered exclusively by a 2.0-liter diesel engine in different power outputs. 

Future Raptor Products:

Source: KDesign AG