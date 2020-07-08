First introduced in 2014, Toyota’s TRD Pro lineup was born from the company’s “rich racing and off-road heritage” to feature some of the most capable off-road vehicles on the market today. The TRD Pro family is now entering the 2021 model year with the same four members as before - the Sequoia TRD Pro, Tundra TRD Pro, Tacoma TRD Pro, 4Runner TRD Pro.

Replacing the Army Green exterior finish from the 2020 model year, seen on our 4Runner TRD Pro and Sequoia TRD Pro testers from earlier this year, is the new Lunar Rock color - a perfect fit for the adventurous nature of the TRD Pro portfolio. The new hue will be the only option for the 2021 model year.

In addition to the new exterior color, the 4Runner now benefits from standard LED headlights for all trim levels, while the TRD Pro grade (together with the Limited and Nightshade) also gains LED high beams. LED fog lamps are also standard across the lineup, while the TRD Pro model retains its Rigid LED fog lamps for 2021.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota TRD Pro lineup

12 Photos

The exterior makeover of the 4Runner continues with new black alloy wheels wrapped in Nitto Terra Grappler tires. Inspired by the design of the 4Runner’s wheels for the 2020 MY, these new rims are stronger and more rigid, and also feature a more aggressive spoke design and deeper dish. Last but not least, the 2021 4Runner TRD Pro also receives retuned 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks, aiming to improve high-speed comfort without compromising the vehicle’s off-road performance.

Toyota is also happy to announce the 2021 Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner Trail Special Editions, first introduced during the Chicago Auto Show earlier this year, will finally go on sale this fall. Prices for the Trail range will be announced closer to the on-sale date.