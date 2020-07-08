The all-new S-Class won’t debut until September, but Mercedes will gradually add pieces to the W223 puzzle to ease the wait until the world premiere. The teaser campaign has already started as we’ve already seen the evolutionary design of the front fascia and a bit of the revolutionary interior. Today, the three-pointed star will present what is arguably the most controversial novelty brought by the generation switch – the massive touchscreen dominating the center console.

The livestream starting soon will focus primarily on Mercedes’ latest evolution of the MBUX infotainment, which originally debuted in the A-Class a couple of years ago. It goes without saying there will be some changes to the user interface to make the most of the generous screen real estate compared to the 10.25-inch setup of the company’s entry-level car.

As numerous spy shots have revealed, the overhauled dashboard design will have fewer conventional controls compared to the outgoing W222 as a result of integrating most functions into the large screen. We’re expecting the digital instrument cluster to have a few aces up its sleeve compared to the current crop of Mercedes models to reinforce the S-Class’ status of a tech-laden flagship.

There could be more to today’s livestream as Mercedes might also give us a closer look at the revamped head-up display it teased yesterday, showing intuitive graphics courtesy of augmented reality technology. AR has been in a variety of models from the Daimler brand since 2018 when the tech premiered in the A-Class, but it’s the first time it will be utilized in the HUD.

While Mercedes is unlikely to go into any details regarding the underpinnings, engines, and whatnot, we already know the 2021 S-Class will sit on a new platform and will come with three wheelbase options. There will be a wide variety of engines, from small four-cylinder units to the Maybach-exclusive V12. A plug-in hybrid with an electric range of around 62 miles (100 kilometers) has already been announced, and on the performance side, the AMG S63 will not be joined once again by the S65.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the S-Class Coupe and Convertible as some are speculating the two will be phased out. The all-new SL and AMG GT will allegedly act as replacements and should both be out within the next two years.