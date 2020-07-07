On July 13, the Ford Bronco finally returns. You can watch Ford's big reveal of the reborn off-roader right here at Motor1.com, but if you're keen to score some cool Bronco swag, you don't have to wait.

A special Ford Bronco page is already alive and kicking at Amazon, where folks can pick up a plethora of Bronco-themed items. Sadly, you won't find anything that accidentally reveals the SUV ahead of time, but you will find all kinds of Bronco-branded shirts, hats, mugs, signs, and yes, miniature classic Broncos to proudly display on your desk. In fact, you can even go rock crawling with one of the mini Broncos, right out of the box.

We couldn't resist scrolling through the store and choosing some items that are either too cool to resist, or too curious to not mention. Jump into our slideshow to see our 10 picks for Bronco merchandise, complete with links to items for those who can't resist an impulse purchase. Click the right side of the photo to go forward, or the left side to go back.