Owners of Harbor Freight jack stands need to take note. After the company issued a recall back in May for a selection of its Pittsburgh Automotive 3- and 6-ton steel jack stands, offering other Pittsburgh-branded stands as a safe alternative, the retailer has had to issue a voluntary recall, this time for those replacement stands. The company posted a message from company owner and founder Eric Smidt apologizing to customers about the issue.

The company discovered a manufacturing defect with a small number of the replacement Pittsburgh 3-ton jack stands. Smidt writes, “this defect wasn’t discovered during the initial recall investigation.” Harbor Freight has since investigated all of its 3-, 6-, and 12-ton steel jack stands and says it did not find any more defects. However, the company is offering anyone who owns these jacks stands and has concerns about them the opportunity to return them for a full cash refund or store credit.

“Your trust matters deeply to me, and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. So when we have a product recall, it hurts,” Smidt writes in his apology, adding that he feels “disappointed and embarrassed” about the identification of the other defect. Harbor Freight’s website has a list of the affected jack stands along with their item numbers. Additional info is in the company’s tweet below.

Those seeking a cash refund will receive $24.99, $49.99, and $119.99 for the 3-, 6-, and 12-ton stands. That increases to $29.99, $59.99, and $143.99 if owners choose to receive store credit instead. The company will also refund all applicable sales tax.

Quality jack stands are important pieces of equipment that make working underneath cars a safe experience. One that fails could spell disaster for whoever is using it, likely leading to injuries or possibly death when the vehicle comes crashing down onto the pavement. Concerned customers can return their jack stands to their local Harbor Freight store.