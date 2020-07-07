Hide press release Show press release

Storyteller Overland expands its iconic MODE4x4 Class B RV product range to include Classic MODE, Stealth MODE, and full on BEAST MODE Vibes.

Birmingham, AL – In full celebration of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”, Storyteller Overland, the highly energetic and innovative, Birmingham, AL based Class B RV manufacturer and outdoor lifestyle brand, used the backdrop of July 4th weekend to announce the expansion of its MODE4x4 Adventure Van product range for the new 2021 model year.

Building off the continued success of their flagship MODE4x4 Adventure Van Series which has taken the RV industry by storm since its release at the RVX / RVIA Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah back in 2019; Storyteller Overland will now be expanding the MODE4x4 product range to offer its rapidly growing MODElife community 3 distinct trim level experiences to choose from.

The expanded MODE4x4 range will now include: The original Classic MODE design with its infinitely adaptable floorplan, feature set, and robust automotive grade lithium ion energy storage system (powered by Volta); along with the all new sleek and sporty exterior appearance package and premium color upgrade of the Stealth MODE; and of course the highly anticipated production version of the already legendary on-road and offroad performance enhanced Beast MODE.

All 3 new trim levels including: Classic MODE, Stealth MODE, and Beast MODE will benefit from over 20+ new standard feature upgrades to the already industry leading MODE4x4 interior floor and feature set. The standard feature upgrades for 2021 include:

· Much larger sleeping surface for the DreamWeaver™ bed

· More counter space on the newly redesigned galley

· More drawer / storage space

· Larger and deeper sink

· Additional 12v USB outlets

· More 12V plug in outlets

· More 110 outlets throughout the cabin

· More efficient and quieter AC system

· Hot water recirculation system

· “Bug Out” bug screens standard

· More surface area and storage space on the roof rack

· Upgraded exhaust fan

· Dimming LEDs in the cabin

· Dimming LEDs on the awning

· Upgraded window shades

· More intuitive Inverter ON/OFF switch

· More headspace in the flares

· Rear step standard

· All new "gravity fill" capability for plumbing systems

· Sonic wedge air deflector for fuel economy and noise reduction

In addition to these standard feature upgrades for the 2021, the MODE4x4 range will now include trim level exclusives like:

Stealth MODE: With its sleek and sporty styling The Stealth MODE evokes “Mindfulness in Motion” whether you are traveling in town, on the road, or pursuing your passions out on the trails. Exclusive Stealth MODE features include - Mercedes-Benz premium Selenite Grey Metallic paint color, Signature 18” Matte Black MODE wheels, Custom Storyteller Overland “Updog” rear step, Signature Stealth MODE graphics, Hydro-coated grill, Custom badging and emblems.

Beast MODE: The highly anticipated Beast MODE represents the first high performance enhanced Class B RV production vehicle of its type anywhere on the planet. Fusing rugged individualism and pure joy into the form of a fully offroad / offgrid capable adventure van the Beast MODE exclusive features include: Agile Offroad RIP Kit Ride Improvement Package, “Havasu” Black Rhino Rims with 275/70/17 tires, Rear Door Mounted Full Size Spare, Storyteller Overland “Tenzing” Trailhead Brushguard, KC Highlights Extreme Trail Lighting Package, STO “Updog” Rear Step, exclusive Boost MODE M-Power Extender System, No Rub Fender Kit, Custom Wheel Flares, Hood Spoiler, ARB On-Board Air with front & rear chucks, Hella Horn Upgrade Kit, Owl Van Sherpa Accessory Mount, Custom Beast MODE Custom Graphics Package, and Full Interior Custom Storage Solutions.

When asked what inspired the development of this bold new MODE4x4 line-up, Storyteller Overland, CEO, Jeffrey C Hunter replied “We are grateful for our growing community of MODElifers and we always want to listen to and learn from them and find new and better ways to inspire them with innovative, forward-thinking solutions. For too long the RV industry has been built on the back of lowered expectations. We believe our customers are the best and they deserve more! So our team goes to work every day to dream up better ways of delivering our MODElifers the most inspired and satisfying ownership experience possible. The Stealth MODE and Beast MODE are just the latest expression of that ongoing commitment.”

The entire MODE4x4 Adventure Van Range, including the Classic MODE, Stealth MODE, and Beast MODE will continue to be sold exclusively through Storyteller Overland’s nationwide dealer network and all are offered for sale with Storyteller’s See-Thru No Haggle Pricing guarantee. Likewise, the entire MODE4x4 range is covered under Storyteller Overland’s exclusive MODElife customer care app for all aftersales care and warranty service needs.