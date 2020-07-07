Since 2016, after years of explosive growth in the wake of the Great Recession, overall US auto sales have begun to fall. Automakers that once rode the wave of economic growth are beginning to falter. Some automakers have been struggling for months, and the coronavirus pandemic has only further hurt sales. All you have to do to see this trend is look at Chevy and Mazda, two automakers that cross 2020’s midway point with a full year of declining month-over-month sales.

According to a new report from Automotive News, June marks the 12th consecutive month that Chevy and Mazda saw year-over-year sales decline. The publication also noted that the two “posted their lowest sales totals in the first half of a year since 2011.” The news hasn’t been all bad for the industry, though. For example, Subaru saw its 91st consecutive month of year-over-year gains through last month while increasing its market share 5.2 percent through the first half of 2020. However, Chevy and Mazda join Fiat, Mini, and Smart in seeing more than a full year of declining sales.

For Mazda, 2020 didn’t start on the best foot. At the end of 2019, the Japanese automaker saw sales of the Mazda3 decline 21.5 percent. At Chevy, niche models like the Camaro continue to see sales erode. The venerable pony car saw sales drop 46.31 percent from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020, likely setting itself up for a third-place finish behind the Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang. However, while Chevy saw declining sales overall, the Silverado did overtake Ram to be America’s second-best-selling pickup.

Save Thousands On A New Mazda Mazda3 MSRP $ 21,920 MSRP $ 21,920 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

This could be the first year since 2014 that the US fails to breach 17 million new car sales, though we’re not too far removed from the boom of just a few years ago. Automakers are back to work producing vehicles after a shaky and uncertain second quarter, making up for the lost time and pent-up demand. We’ll be keeping an eye on Chevy, Mazda, and other automakers to see how they fare in the coming months.