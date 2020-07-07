The updated Audi Q5 debuted just a few days ago, and now spy photographers have caught a fantastic look at the meaner SQ5. This development vehicle doesn't wear a bit of camouflage on the body.

The SQ5 wears metallic trim around the grille, corners of the lower fascia, splitter, and mirror caps. The actual design doesn't appear to change much, though. At the back, there are more strips of metal underneath the taillights and outlining the upper section of the exhausts. The pipes on this model have dual outlets on each side. OLED taillights come standard.

In the United States, the 2021 SQ5 produces 349 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. Power routes through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox to an all-wheel-drive system.

Gallery: 2021 Audi SQ5 Facelift Spied Without Any Camouflage

16 Photos

The SQ5's includes adaptive dampers as a standard feature. A height-adjustable air suspension is an optional upgrade.

Inside, the SQ5 benefits from the latest version of Audi's MIB 3 infotainment system that has 10 times more processing power than the previous version. It uses a 10.1-inch touchscreen.

With the introduction of the plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Q5, the SQ5 is no longer the most powerful version available in the US. The PHEV uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor and 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery. It makes 362 hp (270 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The range on electric power is estimated at around 20 miles (32 kilometers). An optional Sport Plus package adds adaptive dampers, air suspension, and faux suede accents in the cabin.

The 2021 SQ5 starts at $52,900 and arrives at American dealers sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. The base Q5 goes for $43,300, and the PHEV is $51,900.