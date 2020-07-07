Audi is doubling down on its EV offerings by introducing smaller alternatives to the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback SUVs. The 2019 Q4 E-Tron concept will morph into a production version by the end of the year, while the Q4 E-Tron Sportback concept premiering later today should get a road-going sibling at some point in 2021.

Audi has set up a livestream on its YouTube account for the world premiere of the Q4 E-Tron Sportback, which should remain faithful to the concept before it. Knowing what the term “Sportback” implies when dealing with SUVs carrying the Four Rings, expect a more sloped roofline to enable a sportier side profile and sleeker derrière.

The revised body shape should pay dividends in terms of aerodynamics as we’re expecting the Sportback to have a slightly lower drag coefficient than the conventionally styled electric Q4. However, rear headroom could take a hit, and there’s a good chance the cargo capacity will have to suffer as well. In addition, the new derivative will likely command a premium seeing as how Audi’s Sportback-badged SUVs are more expensive than the models upon which they’re based.

We will have to wait until later today to learn about the electric bits, although we’re not expecting the Q4 Sportback E-Tron to be vastly different than the 2019 concept. As you may recall, the conventionally styled electric SUV had two motors for a combined output of 225 kW and all-wheel drive, enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.3 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h).

Gallery: Audi Q4 E-Tron Concept Debuts In Geneva With 82 kWh Battery

22 Photos

Its 82-kWh battery pack mounted in the underbody between the axles had enough energy for more than 450 kilometers (280 miles) per WLTP. The sleeker shape could translate into a slightly higher range between charges, but that remains to be seen. Last year’s concept had 125-kW charging capabilities, going from 0 to 80 percent in a little over half an hour.

Based on the MEB platform like the Volkswagen ID.4, the new arrival is part of Audi’s greater plan to have more than 20 electric vehicles on sale by the middle of the decade. The most exciting of them all will be the E-Tron GT, a sister model of the Porsche Taycan scheduled to premiere before the year’s end.