During the coronavirus pandemic, Ford was still dominating the truck sales charts even before the market launch of the new F-150. The company managed to outsell Chevrolet and Ram and the situation is similar in the midsize pickup segment. However, there’s one major difference.

While the Ford Ranger was sold 25,008 times during the second quarter of the year, one of its main rivals - the Chevy Colorado - registered 19,843 deliveries, which represents a huge drop of 37.3 percent compared to the same period last year. In turn, the Ranger was up 68.1 percent.

But both models were actually way behind the segment’s leader. The Toyota Tacoma retains its position as the best-selling midsize truck with 51,062 sales, down by 19.8 percent compared to Q2 in 2019. That’s more than twice the sales of the Ranger despite the latter increasing its sales drastically and the Tacoma losing some of its share due to the crisis.

Taking a look at the segment outside the top three models, the Jeep Gladiator was very close to beating the Colorado for the third spot with 19,568 sales, just 275 behind the Chevrolet, according to data from GoodCarBadCar. The Nissan Frontier came next with 8,794, followed by the Honda Ridgeline with a total of 6,380 deliveries during the second quarter of the year.

From January to June this year, Toyota has shifted 104,698 Tacoma examples versus 45,988 for the Ranger and 41,273 for the Colorado. The Gladiator is at 34,827 deliveries, followed by the Frontier with 19,074 sales.