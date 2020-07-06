We open this article by discussing a potential elephant in the room. Yes, this driver is tacking the 12.9-mile Nordschleife section of the Nürburgring with his very young daughter riding shotgun. It’s not illegal, and while some might feel it's irresponsible, she’s securely strapped in and dad clearly knows the course. A cute crash helmet for her might be better, but we’ll leave it at that because honestly, this clip is absolutely adorable.

The video comes from Robert Mitchell on YouTube, where in addition to the footage and description of the action we see several links to folks at Apex-Neuburg.com. Guided ‘Ring laps and professional instruction are part of the services there so yeah, we suspect this little girl is safer here than in a crowded SUV with a frantic parent at the wheel trying to navigate the 405 around Los Angeles.

She certainly seems quite calm while dad tries to keep up with a Porsche Carrera GT. That’s supposed to be the hook of this clip – a Cayman chasing Porsche’s 605-hp hypercar around the Green Hell. Once you click play, however, the girl (known as Analiese per the video description) steals the show. Judging by dad’s very clean racing lines and prudent restraint in key areas, this certainly isn’t his first time on the course. Judging by her general non-reactions and insightful commentary, it’s not her first time, either. To make that live, jump to 6:08 when she tells the camera they are in the Karussell. Absolutely. Freaking. Adorable.

Do father and daughter manage to keep up with their friend in the Carrera GT? Not all Caymans are created equal; we don’t know the flavor of this particular model but even a GT4 would struggle with this endeavor. In the end, it totally doesn’t matter because the two are clearly having the time of their lives on the track. And that, friends, is an automatic win for everyone.