Dodge Demon owners can breathe a sigh of relief. The 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock won’t be eating the Demon’s lunch at the drag strip anytime soon. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Motor Authority that the automaker wouldn’t sell Super Stock owners the Demon parts their cars lack, allowing the Demon to keep its performance edge through the quarter-mile.

Dodge revealed the Challenger SRT Super Stock last week, offering non-Demon customers a ton of Demon goodies; however, the automaker isn’t giving away the whole kit. There’s a reason the Super Stock needs 10.5 seconds to cover a quarter-mile that takes the Demon 9.9 seconds even though both use the same 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 807 horsepower (601 kilowatts). The Demon can make 840 hp (629 kW) on racing fuel, which the Super Stock can’t do.

There are some parts Dodge reserves for Demon owners, too, like the trans brake and hood. Also kept aside are some of the Demon’s suspension pieces. Kuniskis told Motor Authority that the Demon’s magic lies in its unique suspension that allows for maximum weight transfer to help launch the car and the trans brake that loads up the engine. Then there are the parts the two models do share like the line lock, launch control, power chiller, and launch assist.

Gallery: 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

35 Photos

Even without all of the Demon’s parts, the Super Stock is still quick. A sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes 3.3 seconds, though the Super Stock’s top speed is limited to 168 mph (270 kph). That’s a bit low for such a powerful model. Its price will likely eclipse that of the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody that starts at $78,295. However, unlike the Demon’s 3,300 production run, Dodge won’t limit Super Stock production, keeping the Demon securely at the top of Dodge’s performance hierarchy.