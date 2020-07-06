Thomas and James from the Throttle House YouTube channel are no strangers to speed and power. The latest installment of the show is no exception, featuring two drag races between the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 and the Shelby F-150 Super Snake; one race from a standing start, and the other from a rolling start.

As Thomas says in the beginning, this drag race doesn’t make any sense. A Corvette facing up against an F-150 pickup? That said, the Shelby-tweaked F-150 does have a number of tricks up its sleeves. The F-150’s most significant advantage comes under the hood, with a boosted 5.0-liter V8 boasting 770 horsepower (574 kilowatts) aided by a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger that makes some engines look microscopic in comparison. With aid from the massive blower and other minor mods to the engine, the Super Snake is capable of the climb to 60 mph (96 km/hr) in just over three seconds.

Meanwhile, the Corvette C8 comes as no stranger to speed. Being the first mid-engined Corvette, the new configuration does give it an advantage in the drag race. According to Throttle House, the weight of the engine over the rear wheels will give the C8 superior traction off the line. Along with the launch control system seen in the ‘Vette, the Super Snake will need something special to nab a starting line advantage.

Rather unsurprisingly, the Super Snake wasn’t victorious in either race. While the pickup puts down some mighty numbers, they simply weren’t enough. However, if we were given a day at the track with the Super Snake or the C8, we’d have a tough decision on our hands. While the Corvette is the faster car, the F-150 is a professional fun-haver in the corners with its extra power. The Super Snake looks right at home drifting through a corner on the lock stops.

What would you do if you were given the opportunity to have a go in either of these beasts? Let us know in the comments below.