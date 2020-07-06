We're quickly approaching the first anniversary of Chevy's introduction of the 2020 Corvette C8, which happened on July 18. Now, less than two weeks ahead of that date, the Chevy Corvette's official Facebook page shared a short, 14-second teaser video that hints at something new for the Corvette for the 2021 model year.

The post says, "It's time to earn some new racing stripes," while the quick-hitting teaser hints at what Chevy is "Adding to the [Corvette's] legacy." However, we have no idea what that means exactly. The teaser shows off some stylized Corvette footage with colored stripes crisscrossing the video. There are also four overhead shots of striped Corvettes that flash on the screen. Two are black, one with a pair of red stripes while the other has yellow ones. There's a blue-on-white one, and another that mimics the iconic blue-and-orange Gulf livery.

For as much fanfare as the 2020 Corvette created, the Stingray model the automaker introduced was just the beginning. We expect Chevy to add more high-performance models to the Corvette lineup, like the Z06. But we don't think Chevy is ready to reveal that top-tier model just yet. Instead, we'd bet that Chevy is planning to introduce a new appearance package, or packages, that help enhance the car's appearance. It could be similar to the Competition Sport package Chevy introduced for the 2009 Corvette C6.

We know for sure that Chevy still has a ton of Corvette excitement to reveal going forward. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next Z06, and the numerous spy photos and videos don't help. We know it should pack a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 that'll leapfrog the Stingray in power, performance, and price. We don't expect that model to arrive until the 2022 model year, so until then, we can look forward to Chevy's latest, which the automaker should reveal soon.