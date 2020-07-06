Any petrolhead knows that a lap around the Nurburgring Nordschleife is a very special thing. However, a full-send lap around the Green Hell in a McLaren Senna is a different story. In his latest video, YouTuber and Nurburgring Rosetta Stone Misha Charoudin rides in the passenger seat of a McLaren Senna for a couple of flat-out laps.

Unsurprisingly, the Senna is quite a riot around the infamous racetrack. While the McLaren’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts), it isn’t a complete monster. The British automaker has utilized downforce and superhero-systems to keep the vehicle on track. When you compare how the P1 and the Senna tackle a racetrack, it appears to be a completely different experience.

Technology aside, it is clear that it still takes a brilliant driver to extract the best out of the car on the racetrack. We are obviously unaware of how hard the car was being pushed but there was clearly some commitment on display. One notable complex of corners, miss-hit-miss, showed that the driver had the grip he needed to place the car where he wanted.

The video also does a great job showing how wild the touristenfahrten experience can be. During these sessions, the track is open as a toll-road to paying customers. As essentially anyone can get on the track it means that there will be slower cars that must yield to those behind them. With the Senna most likely being the fastest car on track, there was a lot of traffic to overtake.

Unfortunately, the rain picked up towards the end of the video and the duo were forced to slow down to keep the car in one piece. Although the Pirelli Trofeo-R tires fitted to the vehicle are great in dry conditions, Misha mentioned they are fair-weather friends.

While we’d like to see what Misha could do behind the wheel of the Senna in a future video, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.