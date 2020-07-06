The Porsche Taycan Turbo S benefits from a launch control system that temporarily boosts the output to 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts). A new drag race video from Motorsport Magazine shows off just how impressive its performance is by putting one against a BMW M8 Gran Coupe in Competition trim. With 617 hp (460 kW), the Bimmer is hardly lacking power but not enough to keep up with the Porsche.

Even off the line, the Taycan jumps ahead, and the BMW can do nothing to keep up. The instant torque from the Porsche's motors allows for easy acceleration. The electric sedan keeps pulling away as the pair speed down the course.

According to the companies' official figures, the Taycan Turbo S gets to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds, and the M8 Gran Coupe Competition needs 3.0 seconds to reach the same speed. On paper, that doesn't sound like much of a difference, but this video puts things into perspective in the real world.

There's a high price for this performance, though. A Taycan Turbo S starts at $187,610, and the cost can go well above $200,000 with options. The BMW is cheaper but not much because the M8 Gran Coupe Competition goes for $143,000.

At this time, there's no sign of a hotter Taycan on the way. Instead, Porsche is introducing simplified variants, like a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version for China. The company is also looking to expand the range by debuting the Cross Turismo wagon before the end of the year. The next EV from the brand is reportedly a variant of the next-gen Macan.