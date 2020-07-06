Last month, Audi revealed the refreshed Q5 crossover. We thought the sportier-looking, coupe-like Q5 Sportback would also make an appearance, but it did not. Today, new spy photos show Audi is still developing the new crossover, continuing to hide it under a swirly camouflage wrap, though it's hard to dismiss the distinct sloping roof and hatch.

When the Q5 Sportback does arrive, it will feature the same updated front- and rear-end designs Audi gave the regular crossover. The two will also share an interior, though don't expect significant changes as the Q5 only went through a mid-cycle refresh. That means the Q5 Sportback will likely receive the company's latest MIB 3 infotainment system and its new 10.1-inch touchscreen.

It should come packed with standard safety features, like lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring, all of which Audi made standard kit on the entry-level Q5. The Q5 Sportback should have similarly packaged features, like the Audi Virtual Cockpit available in the Premium Plus and Prestige models.

Powertrains should be the same, too, meaning the Sportback will feature a standard mild-hybrid powertrain that pairs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a low-voltage belt-starter generator. It makes 261 horsepower (195 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque. There could be an SQ5 Sportback, too, using the same turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 349 hp (2600 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.

Gallery: 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback Spy Photos

14 Photos

When the Q5 Sportback arrives, it'll compete against the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe, both of which start just north of $50,000. The 2021 Q5 will start at $43,300 with the SQ5 starting at $52,900; however, expect the Q5 Sportback to have a higher starting price that should fall in line with its other German competitors. The regular 2021 Audi Q5 is scheduled to arrive in the US in the fourth quarter of this year. The Q5 Sportback shouldn't be far behind, and we expect a reveal soon.