Jeep delayed the introduction of the next-generation Grand Cherokee after originally planning to debut it at the Detroit Auto Show before that event's cancellation. The brand still intends to debut it this year, but the exact timing isn't yet clear. The development team is doing a fantastic job of keeping the new model under wraps, too. This rendering from Kolesa strips away some of the camouflage to hint at what to expect.

The general look of the new Grand Cherokee doesn't change too much. The most obvious alterations are at the front where the grille is more upright and have larger openings that go farther below the headlights. The lamps have sharper edges to make them more angular. The lower fascia is similar to some variants of the existing model by having a pair of tow hooks with mesh in between them.

The styling of the profile doesn't change much. The creases running down the body are a bit more distinct.

Gallery: Jeep Grand Cherokee Rendering

Kolesa also renders the rear of the new Grand Cherokee. The design looks similar to the current model. There are new taillights that match the revised headlights by having a sharper shape. Cutouts in the bumper incorporate trapezoidal outlets like some versions of the current model.

Jeep has done a very good job of keeping details about the new Grand Cherokee out of the public eye. The best info so far indicates the model rides on a version of the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform that's also underneath the Stelvio and Giulia. Customers would reportedly be able to select between two- and three-row interior layouts. It's safe to expect standard all-wheel drive, and higher trim levels would have parts to aid off-roading, like locking differentials.

The powertrain is still a mystery. Rumors suggest that a hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder would be the base engine. There would also reportedly be a Pentastar V6 with the eTorque mild hybrid tech.