For the first time in years, there will be a legitimate competitor to the Jeep Wrangler in the United States in the form of the revived Ford Bronco. To keep the 2021 Wrangler competitive, it will allegedly receive more standard features, according to Mopar Insiders citing info from dealer sources.

Motor1.com reached out to a Jeep spokesperson for official confirmation of these details. We were told: "I can't comment on the report."

For improved off-road ability, the base Wrangler Sport trim now gets the Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system from higher-grade models, rather than the existing Command-Trac system. The Rubicon now gets the Off-Road Plus system as standard that adjusts the throttle, transmission shift points, and traction control. As an option, the Sahara and Rubicon can get a forward-facing camera for a better view when rock crawling.

The Technology Group that usually retails for $995 becomes a standard feature on the Sport S trim level. It includes a 7.0-inch infotainment screen and automatic climate control. Any model with the 7.0-inch display also gets selectable tire fill alerts that lets the owner set a pressure when putting air in the tires, and the horn honks as each one reaches that level.

While this additional equipment should bolster the Wrangler's competitiveness, it's hard to imagine the new Bronco not being a massive success when the SUV launches. All signs so far indicate that the model offers hardcore off-roading ability with retro-tinged styling that evokes the original.

Like the Jeep, Bronco buyers have the choice of two- or four-door bodies. They're removable and even the top comes off.

Power for the Bronco allegedly comes from turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines. The gearbox options would be a ten-speed automatic and seven-speed manual with an ultra-low crawling gear for use off-road. Expect tech like locking differentials to be available, too.