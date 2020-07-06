We are inching closer to the culmination of what was a long process of teasing, spying, and speculating on the revived Ford Bronco. The curtain should come off on July 13 when all three versions of the off-roader will be revealed in full and Ford has just released a new teaser to prepare us for the event.

The new shadowy image shows all three members of the Bronco family - the four-door Bronco, the two-door Bronco, and the Bronco Sport, all of which will come as standard with all-wheel drive. The Blue Oval is also introducing its new Built Wild slogan, which summarizes the Bronco team’s efforts to create one of the best modern off-road machines.

“Rugged vehicles are in our heritage and we see strong growth opportunities with this ever-more popular segment,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and International Markets Group. “The Bronco brand meets that need by creating a family of truly capable off-roaders to take our customers further into the wild. We’ve leveraged extensive off-road experience from vehicles like our F-150 Raptor to ensure that every Bronco delivers the ‘Built Wild’ toughness and durability our customers expect.”

In an official press release for the media accompanying the teaser image, Ford also takes a look back at the Bronco’s past. Featured in more than 1,200 films and 200 songs, the Bronco is among the most famed off-road vehicles of America, the company points out, with first-gen model prices skyrocketing in the last few years. The automaker is also introducing a number of special off-road adventures for new Bronco owners with outdoor playgrounds built for all skill levels.

We will have all the technical details about the new Bronco family in exactly one week from now. Stay tuned or/and watch the big debut here.