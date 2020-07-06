The next-generation Ford Ranger is already in the works and it is going to be a global player. A report from a few weeks ago unearthed preliminary information about the completely overhauled truck, including the availability of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, and now we have early details about the Ranger Raptor, too.

Our friends from CarExperts have obtained a document, which seems to confirm the new hardcore Ranger will be powered by a V6 engine in the United States. More precisely, it should be a reworked version of Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic and a permanent all-wheel-drive system with a selectable low-range mode. The peak output is expected to reach 325 horsepower (242 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque.

Outside North America, in Australia, Asia, and likely Europe, the new Ranger Raptor will get a choice of two diesel engines. The base one will be a new 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel with 210 hp (157 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of twist. On selected markets, a larger F-150-borrowed 3.0-liter V6 diesel should also be available with 255 hp (190 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). Both compression ignition engines will be linked to a 10-speed automatic with different AWD layouts - adaptive AWD for the 2.0 diesel and permanent AWD for the 3.0 version.

Our source also says we should expect the next-gen Ranger Raptor to move slightly upmarket with a higher-quality cabin, more technology, and a higher price. As previously reported, the non-Raptor Ranger will also receive significant upgrades, including an all-new plug-in powertrain with a 2.3-liter turbo engine supported by an electric motor for 362 hp (270 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque, as well as Ford's SYNC4 infotainment system.

CarExpert's renderings of the new Ranger Raptor are pictured in the gallery above.