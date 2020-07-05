Car launches in the U.S. have always been extravagant and noteworthy (mostly), with automakers trying to upend each other every time they are debuting a new car. Well, that's the story at least before the coronavirus pandemic set in.

In Alaska, however, the Fourth of July celebration came with a different kind of car launch. Sans the bright lights, expensive beverages, and outrageously costly dinners, a town in Alaska launch cars off a cliff in celebration of Independence Day.

Posted by, uh, How to Alaska on YouTube, this has been an annual tradition in Glacierview, Alaska. The video on top of this page this year's celebration, while there are other four videos linked in its description showing the previous years' events.

In case you're wondering, no, the cars weren't manned plus they're basically old cars (we've seen an old truck and a convertible on the video) that are about to meet their ends anyway, so launching off a 300-foot cliff won't be too much of a waste. And yes, no one gets injured during these stunts.

There are many reasons why people in this part of Alaska celebrate Independence Day this way. At this time of the year, between June 8 and July 5, there are 24 hours of daylight, which means fireworks would be boring and getting drunk under the sun wouldn't be fun.

Although, I believe seeing cars flying off a cliff while holding a cold beer on one hand would still be enjoyable despite the roasting sunlight. Now, excuse us while we book a flight for next year.