By no means was the Porsche Cayman 987 an anemic sports car. In fact, its more powerful version, the Cayman R, churned out up to 326 horsepower (243 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from a 3.4-liter flat-six engine.

Those mentioned numbers were enough to catapult the second-generation Cayman from a complete standstill to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in five seconds flat when equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. The rear mid-engined Porsche tapped out at 282 km/h (175 mph).

If you thought those performance figures were enough, someone from four years ago thought otherwise. That person thought he needed more, and what better engine to turn to than a 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated Coyote V8 from a Ford Mustang.

Posted by Power By The Hour Performance on Youtube in 2016 (embedded on top) and unearthed by Road & Track, this Porsche Cayman got an engine transplant with a Mustang GT as its donor. It's a crazy idea and could very well be included in the list of most absurd engine swaps we've ever seen – maybe second only to the Cummins-powered Mazda RX-8. Okay. Calm down. Breathe.

The engine transplant, of course, meant that the V8 sticking out of the Cayman's engine bay and air filter residing in the trunk. It still worked, though, and the original poster recorded a dyno reading of 428 hp (319 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm) of twists at the rear wheels. Pretty impressive.

There's just one problem, though. Without any engine covering (assuming the owner didn't bother solving that issue), it must have been chaos inside while driving. Legend says that the owner of this build was deaf or became deaf after a week with the car.

We're kidding, of course.