At the end of 2019, sales figures for America's top three muscle cars are down, but the Chevy Camaro suffered the most, trailing behind the Dodge Challenger by more than 12,000 units. The Ford Mustang led this race, of course, with both Dodge and Chevy fighting for the spot on its rear-view mirror.

While we can only hope for the better for the Camaro, the results aren't encouraging as the GM Authority discovered. People in the U.S. bought fewer Camaros in Q2 2020 than in Q2 2019, tanking by 46.31 percent as reported by the publication.

This isn't a surprise at all, considering the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic in both production and deliveries. However, considering that every other U.S.-based automaker suffered the same fate during the health crisis, it's safe to say that the Camaro simply just didn't sell well when compared to the Challenger and the Mustang.

Of note, the Mustang saw a 27.32 percent decline in sales in Q2 2020, while the Challenger sold 35.16 percent fewer in the same period – both in comparison to their sales numbers in Q2 2019.

At this rate, the Camaro might trail behind the Challenger again by the end of 2020, making this the third year that the Dodge muscle car has outperformed the Golden Bow Tie in this segment.

Last year, there was a report about the Camaro's demise after its current generation's production ends in 2023. GM refused to confirm those reports in an official statement, and was rather hopeful for the future of the muscle car.

But with the Camaro continuing its dismal sales performance, it wouldn't be too far off to assume that, yes, it will likely hit the ax. We're hoping for the better, but then again, if that happens, we won't be surprised at all.