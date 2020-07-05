In today’s world of high-quality digital renders, talented digital artists can answer car questions that before now were simply just questions. In that past, if you wanted to see a Porsche 918 Spyder combined with a mythical Mazda sportscar, you’d have to break out your pencil and get to drawing. Today, we are lucky thanks to the software and talent that surrounds us continue to evolve to produce incredible works of art. Take, for example, this render posted on Instagram by carlifestyle, which brings the Porsche and Mazda mashup of your dreams to life right before your eyes.



Mazda’s Kodo design language is described by Mazda as the “Soul of Motion”. This unique design language has yielded some very striking cars and SUVs, but sadly the Miata is the only sportscar available to show off this expressive sheet metal. There are more rumors than the day after a Highschool Prom when it comes to Mazda’s next rotary-powered sports car, but the continuous teasing of striking concepts helps stoke the flames of interest. Will Mazda build a new Rotary powered vehicle? Only time will tell, but we hope it looks like this render if they ever decide to build a supercar.



The Porsche 918 Spyder design is distinctly Porsche, but as it turns out when you graft on the front end of a Mazda, the Porsche queues fade away. The side profile and rear of the 918 were very extreme for a Porsche, leaving the front end to tie in the rest of the brand’s vehicles to this ultimate halo car.





Do you prefer the look of the stock Porsche 918 Spyder? Or do you like this new design with the front end of the Mazda RX-Vision added to the front?