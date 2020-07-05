As with any kind of design, its attractiveness is always subjective. Sure, there are generally accepted facades of vehicles that we all find handsome, and there are those that are extremely polarizing. However, no matter how you look at it, there's always some way in which we can imagine a better version or look. That's why being an automotive designer is tricky; there's an element of personal style, mixed with retaining brand identity, and not going way overboard with crazy amounts of experimentation.

I mean, while we all admit that the all-new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is a monster of a performance SUV, and it does have the looks and vibe to match, there might be a way to jazz it up a little bit more. That's what TheSketchMonkey has figured out, and all it takes is just a simple reorientation of a pair of front bumper elements. As he explains, the Durango SRT Hellcat is without a doubt a Dodge; it's got the broad yet rounded shoulders and lines, almost bulging and pudgy. But that's okay, and that's not the issue here since that's how it's always been for Dodge and their vehicles. What bothers him is that there needs to be a central framing element in which all the headlights, vents, and angles must anchor themselves around.

Gallery: Is This A Better Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Front End Design?

7 Photos

Trust us that we didn't see this until he pointed this out – all of the design elements of the front of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat seem to be pointed upward and at an inside angle, creating a triangle. The inside edges of the headlights, the edges of the gaping split grille, and the edges of the side vents where the foglights lie, all of these elements point upwards towards a point where they don't converge. The front face essentially lacks a chin to round off the bottom portion, creating sort of a foundation. So how does TheSketchMonkey fix this? By literally flipping the side vents to make an angle that comes inwards at a downward angle, linking the outside edges of the bonnet and headlight, creating a face that's pretty nicely framed and slightly more aggressive.

We think it looks pretty sweet, and something that could be done in the aftermarket scene easily. Those bigger vents definitely look the part on this high-performance SUV. So, what do you guys think?