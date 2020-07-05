Hands down, Porsche has outdone itself with the 2021 911 Turbo S. The new range-topper 911 is a huge improvement from its predecessor; it's now the quickest and most powerful 911 Turbo ever.

But there's another car from Stuttgart that can challenge the 911. Despite being silent, it's definitely a threat. And yes, it's all-electric and carries the same moniker – the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Yes, we know, it doesn't have any turbo. Get over it.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe: First Drive

87 Photos

Carwow pits these two Turbo S models in a drag race to see which one is quicker in a quarter mile. Before you watch the video, however, let's see how they match up in black and white.

The 992-generation 911 Tubo S is powered by 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that makes 640 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. With these numbers, it can sprint from standstill to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds.

The Taycan Turbo S, on the other hand, has two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, producing 616 hp (459 kW) and 774 lb-ft (1,049 Nm). In Overboost, however, it can make up to 750 hp.

The Taycan Turbo S is definitely more powerful, but it's important to take note that it's also significantly heavier at 5,100 pounds (2,313 kilograms) than the 911 Turbo S at 3,616 lbs (1,640 kg).

Of course, weight plays an important role in a drag race, as are traction and the person behind the steering wheel. With these facts laid out, which do you think won this one? See the video embedded on top.