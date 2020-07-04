If you ask most people about what modifications they'd want to do on their vehicles if money was not an issue, chances are some aftermarket seats might not be on that list. For all the engine mods, suspensions upgrades, reflashed ECUs, and aftermarket wheels, most people often neglect something as simple as a comfortable, supportive, and well-made seat. Recaro, a German company that's been around since 1906, has its presence in a myriad of applications where people need to support their butts. Aircraft? Yes. Gaming chairs? Definitely. Cars, baby seats, and strollers? Of course.

Gallery: See The Differences Between $1,000 And $8,000 Recaro Seats

9 Photos

In fact, Recaro has been a leading manufacturer in aftermarket seats for decades now, even being tapped by manufacturers as OEM suppliers for their performance vehicles. Recaro also happens to be huge in Japan, so much so that they actually have some Japan-only models in their lineup; and they aren't cheap. So who better to explain the nuances of these exclusive models than the guys behind JDM Masters? This video takes us on a virtual tour of ASM Yokohama and its Recaro seat section.

As with every Recaro, there is importance given to the way the spine is supported. The spine must always retain the position as if you were standing, with lumbar support being a primary feature on all Recaros. The seats vary wildly for the Japanese market, and you can even get a luxury seat to replace the seats in a minivan. Then you have semi-aggressive seats with some bolstering with varying levels of suede and leather applications.

As the pricing goes up, you also get more features, such as nicer leather, electronically adjustable positions, inflatable lumbar support to get the perfect setting, and even heating and a fan function. The most expensive option comes in at around $8,000 and is actually a carbon-fiber tub that just happens to have comfortable seating thanks to leather and other adjustments that you'd find in a conventional seat. In essence, it's super light but super comfortable, so you get the best of both worlds. Check out the video to learn more about Recaros and why Japan happens to always get all the good stuff.