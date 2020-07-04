You Can Now Personalize Your Porsche Design Watch

According to Alexander Fabig, Head of Porsche Personalization and Classic: “There is great global demand for custom personalization from the factory. Around 90 percent of all 911 models are personalized for customers using equipment from Exclusive Manufaktur. Twenty-five percent of all vehicles delivered around the world from this product line pass through the Exclusive Manufaktur workshop, in which special customer wishes are also brought to life.” So why not bring that level of personalization to your Porsche timepiece, right?

If we look at the numbers, Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur offers up to 700 exterior and interior options across the entire Porsche product line. For more than 30 years, customers have been truly able to make their Porsche cars their own, and with so many combinations, there's a big chance that no two Porsches will ever be the same. Especially if the bank account allows it. That kind of choice finally makes it to Porsche Design chronographs starting July 1. While the service will make it stateside by September, the idea is basically transferring the concept of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to your wrist.

According to Jan Becker, CEO of the Porsche Design Group: “No other timepiece brand or automotive manufacturer currently offers such a personalized and exclusive timepiece concept with 1.5 million design options. Both the materials and colors from the car, along with the types of leather and decorative stitching, are adopted from vehicle production for the custom-built timepieces.” Meaning, in essence, you can choose the same materials, design elements, and trim highlights that you have in any Porsche and have them made into your custom watch.

These watches are manufactured in Switzerland and allow the possibility to freely choose colors of the titanium case and dial, material and color of the wrist strap, and even the design and color of the automatic movement rotor. Customers may configure their watches via the web-based Porsche Design Timepieces Configurator, design it as part of the vehicle consulting process in Porsche Centers, or with the experts at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen.