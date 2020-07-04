The relationship between Mark Webber and Porsche, specifically the Taycan, is deep. Even during the Taycan's development stage and testing under the Mission E monicker, the former Australian professional racing driver has already shown us what it can do. He also debuted the Taycan at the Goodwood Festival Speed, marking the all-electric Porsche's initial appearance in the famous hill climb and more importantly, in the U.K.

Of course, it won't hurt to mention that Webber is actually the brand ambassador of Porsche, so yes, his relationship from the brand has already flourished further ever since he won the 2015 FIA World Endurance Championship for Stuttgart.

Out of all the people who you could turn to for advice on how to configure your Taycan, Webber would be your best bet. From his home in Monaco, Webber shared his ideal Taycan Turbo S through spending some time with Porsche's car configurator.

"Configuring a car like the Taycan isn’t a difficult thing to get right. It’s a super-clean looking car already, so I’ve kept it very understated with Dolomite Silver. I’m actually extremely traditional and conservative when it comes to colors," Webber said.

The F1 ace also chose to add Carbon SportDesign Package and a set of 21-inch Taycan Exclusive wheels with black brake calipers. And oh, he also opted to add a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, the flurry of understatement continues but with race-inspired touches such as Alcantara on Black and Slate Gray theme. "Maybe it’s great memories of motorsport, but Alcantara to me says fast. It does get a bit warm in hotter environments, but that’s why I’ve also opted for the cooling seats," he added.

For a more intense driving experience, Webber, of course, added Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport into the mix.