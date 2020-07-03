The Bentley Continental GT W12 is one of the most impressive grand touring coupes ever built thanks to obsessive attention to detail and superior engineering. This large luxury coupe is the perfect blend of a German-engineered powertrain mixed with the craftsmanship of the highly skilled staff at the United Kingdom-based Crewe plant. The Bentley Continental GT W12 is a car of excess offering its owners more performance, luxury, and attention to detail than almost any other car on the road. Today, thanks to Welt Documentaries, we get to see what it takes to build one of the world’s most exclusive vehicles.



With a unique W12 engine, the Bentley Continental GT W12 offers serious performance. The twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine in the Continental GT produces 626 horsepower (466kW) and 664 lb-ft (900nm) of torque. This impressive engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which sends power to an all-wheel-drive system. This impressive drivetrain catapults the 5,019lb (2276kg) Continental from 0 to 60 in only 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.





Although the Continental W12’s performance figures are impressive, the hand-built nature of the Continental is far more impressive. The factory at Crewe is home to engineers and mechanics like all of the car manufacturing facilities, but Crewe is also home to master carpenters and leather workers who furnish the interior of the Continental. These accomplished craftspeople assemble the Bentley’s luxurious interior by hand while using some clever digital enhancements to produce a superior outcome.



The combination of showstopping performance and handcrafted luxury make the Continental GT a special machine that the world’s wealthiest patrons lust after. Driving a car with a hand-made wooden dashboard that could’ve been crafted from any tree you like with the ability to reach 207mph is a unique experience that only a Continental GT can provide.