Right off the heels of a new Bentayga SUV, Bentley now turns its sights to the Continental GT. But this isn't a facelift, though. The British marque gives the two-door coupe and its convertible counterpart additional color options just in time for summer.

Slated as a 2021 model year, the handmade Continental GT that rolls out of Crewe get Viridian, Patina, and Snow Quartz as additional color variants. These three bring up the paint palette choices to 62, further bringing the number of personalization up to over 10 billion, according to the automaker.

Gallery: 2021 Bentley Continental GT New Color Options, Features

7 Photos

Per the release, Viridian is a modern take on the classic British Racing Green that sports a dark emerald metallic hue inspired by Bentley’s EXP10 Speed 6 concept car. It also comes with a deep agate green with light green and blue undertones, as well as tiny flecks of amber and gold for that luxurious touch.

Patina, on the other hand, blends champagne and silk, "inspired by the beautiful atmosphere and aura of polished metals." It has a mid-tone cream with tiny hints of subtle greens. Snow Quartz is basically white with three layers of pearlescent paint.

Along with the new paint options, the Continental GT coupe also gets a panoramic glass roof option across the range. Previously, this option was reserved for the W12-powered Contis, but it's now attainable even if you go for the V8 mills.

Lastly, the standard steering wheel of the Conti GT gets revised shape and profile, which will also be available across the range. It gets a capacitive sensing, as well, which allows the car to know if you're holding the steering wheel or not – a pre-requisite for the car’s semi-autonomous driver assistance systems.