Maserati started July 2020 with a bang, and that bang would be coming from a new twin-turbo V6 called Nettuno. The Modena-based automaker also touted something with its latest creation – that it's all new and completely developed in-house.

Why is it a big deal? Well, for years, Maserati has been borrowing power plants from Ferrari to power its cars. The Nettuno was supposed to be a sign of independence from Maranello.

There's just one problem, though – the Nettuno isn’t entirely new, allegedly.

Gallery: Maserati Nettuno engine

7 Photos

In an in-depth investigation by Road & Track, the magazine found out that several of Nettuno's parts are an exact match with those coming from the Ferrari F154 V8 and Alfa Romeo 690T engines. The latter is a V6 version of the Ferrari mill that's used by both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

According to R&T's report, the 220-kilogram (485-pound) Nettuno's 90-degree angle is a perfect match with F154, as is the rear layout. Even the 88mm bore and 82mm stroke match the SF90 Stradale's F154, along with its 8,000 rpm rev limit. As for the 1-6-3-4-2-5 firing order, R&T observed that it's the same with the V6 found in the mentioned Alfa Romeos.

R&T found a lot more similarities shared between the Nettuno and F154, even presenting images from an unearthed Ferrari California T engine, suggesting that the new Maserati V6's nitty-gritty isn't entirely new.

The publication, however, pointed out that the Nettuno's head is completely developed in Modena. This gives the new Maserati V6 a unique 11:1 compression ratio that doesn't match any Ferrari. The head also features a Formule One-based technology in the form of a "pre-chamber."

Whether the new Nettuno is completely new or not, we'll see the V6 powering the upcoming Maserati MC20 mid-engine supercar, making around 630 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 730 Newton-meters (538 pound-feet) of torque between 3,000 and 5,500 rpm.