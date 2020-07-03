Jaguar Land Rover is in trouble and could be forced to discontinue existing models in the future in order to cut costs. However, all cars that are currently under development seem to be safe and that’s good news, especially for those considering a new performance SUV. The British manufacturer is currently putting the finishing touches on the refreshed F-Pace SVR.

There’s a new spy video courtesy of the cvdzijden - Supercar Videos channel on YouTube and it shows the mighty F-Pace lapping the Nurburgring at high speeds. The prototype is still hidden under camouflage foil but we have at least a basic idea of what the visual changes might be.

As confirmed by previous spy shots, the more significant changes should be seen at the front, where the fascia will get a few tweaks in the lower section of the bumper. Also, the grilles will likely receive new patterns, while the headlights could be slightly reshaped to reflect the updated Jaguar design language.

Most likely, there won’t be significant tech upgrades to correspond with the visual touches. Under the hood, we expect to find the same supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with the same 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. It will be paired with the same eight-speed automatic with the setup probably providing the same 0-to-60 mph time as the current model.

Jaguar hasn’t said a word about the debut date of the refreshed F-Pace SVR but we still expect to see it before the year’s end despite the coronavirus outbreak which already delayed a number of launches in 2020.