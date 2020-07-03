Audi sure is taking its sweet time coming out with the big guns for the latest-generation A3 as we’re still patiently waiting for the S3. The hot hatch was previewed back in February and filmed camo-free last month, but it looks like the Four Rings are in no rush to unveil the performance compact model. We’ll have to wait even more for the RS3 as logic tells us it will be out after the premiere of Ingolstadt’s take on the VW Golf R.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of spy photos and videos, which certainly ease the wait. New footage shot by statesidesupercars at the Nürburgring shows the RS3 in the Sportback guise undergoing final testing. While there’s nothing particularly interesting about the prototype with less camouflage, we did notice the more disguised test vehicle seemed to have a beefier exhaust note.

One possible explanation is the car carrying more camo had the RS sport exhaust system for which buyers will have to spend extra. The regular exhaust doesn’t sound too shabby either, but the Euro cars with the gasoline particulate filter might not live up to what people expect from an RS car. The RS Q3 sold on the Old Continent doesn’t impress with the soundtrack it makes, and it’s the same story with its swoopy cousin – the RS Q3 Sportback.

Both these performance SUVs and the RS3 Sportback will remain forbidden fruits for American buyers, but the RS3 Sedan is definitely coming to the U.S. of A. When? Audi Sport’s Sales and Marketing chief, Frank Michl, told Auto Express a few days ago that the official reveal is scheduled to take place “some months” from now.

Audi Sport’s answer to the Mercedes-AMG A45 S might up the power ante as the turbocharged inline-five could be pushed beyond 400 horsepower. The British magazine claims the 2.5 TFSI might have roughly 415 hp and a healthy 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. If the rumor mill is accurate, the RS3 will boast an additional 20 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) compared to its predecessor.

Want even more oomph? Well, Auto Motor und Sport is reporting Audi might come out with an RS3 Performance with somewhere in the region of 450 hp. Even if that’s the case, it’s likely earmarked for a release later during the car’s life cycle.