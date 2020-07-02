When it comes to motorhomes, having plenty of space in an easy-to-maneuver vehicle is never a bad thing. Smaller van-based conversions generally deliver on maneuverability, but typically sacrifice space and features. Big motorhomes are literally a home away from home, but you won’t park one in a narrow garage for an evening on the town.

Embassy seeks to bridge that gap with its Traveler series. Available using either the Ram ProMaster or Ford Transit chassis, the Traveler expands is interior with a sizable tent enclosure that literally sticks out the back. A solid floor is supported by jacks at the rear, with a canvas tent forming the sides and the roof. In essence, it gives the Traveler a large, enclosed porch that can be set up to serve individual tastes.

Granted, the extra space doesn’t mean extra capacity for water tanks or more built-in features. However, space in the van that might otherwise be utilized for sleeping or dining can be repurposed to the back, creating a new living space. Nix the sides and you have an open platform for grilling. It’s a novel approach to adding more space in a smaller RV, but it seems to do the trick.

Gallery: Embassy Traveler RV

13 Photos

The porch enclosure is familiar territory on the Ram-based Traveler PRL, but it’s also available on the Ford-based Traveler Sport. The Sport model nixes warmer interior tones for cooler, more modern shades of white, black, and blue. It also incorporates a removable refrigerator mounted separately from the kitchen, and there’s a deployable 32-inch flatscreen TV that can pivot for viewing from either the front or the back.

Otherwise, standard-issue kit includes a 420-Ah battery system with a 3,000-watt inverter. It carries dual 23.5-gallon tanks for fresh water and gray water, and it offers a full kitchen and restroom with a shower. The front sofa folds out into a bed, but with the optional rear porch, there’s obviously room for more sleeping arrangements.

The Traveler Sport reportedly starts at around $100,000, with options like the rear porch obviously costing extra.